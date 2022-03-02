Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) is one of prep hockey’s most impactful players from the ’06 birth year. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Spring is around the corner, and playoff hockey is in the air.

For the 2006-born class of players, that means opportunities are plentiful to make a case for the U.S. National Development Team Program’s selection camp later this month, while also leading their current teams to success in more meaningful contests locally and possibly at the national level soon.

Shattuck-St. Mary’s is fresh from winning the inaugural Prep Hockey Conference’s first championship, beating Ontario-based St. Andrew’s College on a pair of goals from Massachusetts native Cole Eiserman, including the overtime winner in Faribault, Minn., on Feb. 27. The New England prep hockey playoffs begin on March 2, with a solid representation of ’06 players on multiple teams competing in the Elite 8, large and small school divisions. The MIAA playoffs have begun, with several standout prospects, not to mention Midget hockey action with the recent USPHL playoffs and the road to the Tier 1 National Championships being played in Michigan at the end of the month and into early April.