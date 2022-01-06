New England Hockey Journal

Prospects: 3 stars from Winchester’s victory over Reading

By

Danny Collins
Winchester sophomore Danny Collins scored the game-winning goal on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

READING, Mass. — In a matchup of undefeated Middlesex League teams, Winchester held Reading off the scoreboard en route to a 2-0 win at Burbank Arena on New Year’s Eve.

After a scoreless first 30 minutes, sophomore Danny Collins scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period. Senior Max Tong iced the game with an empty-net goal late. Sophomore Max Lowenberg posted the shutout for the Sachems.

It was a clean game with very few penalties called. There were a couple of physical hits and plenty of intensity with a packed rink of partisans from both sides. Neither team is on the level of Arlington, but both the Sachems and Rockets are likely to get to double-digit wins and earn a spot in the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament.

