Prospects: St. John’s Prep cruises past Bishop Guertin

St. John's Prep improved to 3-1 on the season Monday with a 7-0 win over Bishop Guertin. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — Monday at Skate 3 Ice Arena turned into point night for St. John’s Prep as the Eagles easily cruised past Bishop Guertin by a score of 7-0.

SJP improved to 3-1 on the season. Outside of a 5-3 setback against BC High in the Pete Frates Christmas Classic, Kristian Hanson’s team has outscored its opponents 19-2 in the other three games.

Not much could be learned from the team’s easy victory, but there were a few things that I liked. SJP displayed a lot of good habits, played with detail, and didn’t take any shifts off, even when it would have been easy to do so against an inferior opponent. The Eagles finished at the net, played through to the whistle, and stayed disciplined for the most part. There was plenty of good puck movement and selfless plays.