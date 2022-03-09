Prospects: 20 Tier I players who raised their stock at Mass. Hockey’s 14-U state championship

The Boston Jr. Eagles captured the 2022 Tier I Mass. Hockey Championship in Marlboro. (Nicole Yandon Photography)

MARLBORO, Mass. – A number of the top bantam players took to the ice over the weekend at the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier I State Championship. The three-day event at the New England Sports Center featured eight teams playing round robin games Friday and Saturday before semifinals and finals on Sunday.

Earning the district’s automatic bid to USA Hockey Nationals later this month in Chicago was the Boston Junior Eagles. Coached by John Joyce, the Eagles defeated the South Shore Kings, 6-0, in Sunday evening’s championship game. The Junior Eagles were by far the deepest team and had a number of contributors over the weekend that could have been acknowledged in addition to the ones mentioned below. The other two semifinalists that didn’t make it to the finals were the Neponset Valley River Rats and East Coast Militia.

Most of the talent was on the top three teams in the state, but there were some sleepers and unheralded players who caught my eye on the other teams at the national bound tournament.