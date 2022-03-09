New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: 20 Tier I players who raised their stock at Mass. Hockey’s 14-U state championship

By

The Boston Jr. Eagles captured the 2022 Tier I Mass. Hockey Championship in Marlboro. (Nicole Yandon Photography)

MARLBORO, Mass. – A number of the top bantam players took to the ice over the weekend at the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier I State Championship. The three-day event at the New England Sports Center featured eight teams playing round robin games Friday and Saturday before semifinals and finals on Sunday.

Earning the district’s automatic bid to USA Hockey Nationals later this month in Chicago was the Boston Junior Eagles. Coached by John Joyce, the Eagles defeated the South Shore Kings, 6-0, in Sunday evening’s championship game. The Junior Eagles were by far the deepest team and had a number of contributors over the weekend that could have been acknowledged in addition to the ones mentioned below. The other two semifinalists that didn’t make it to the finals were the Neponset Valley River Rats and East Coast Militia.

Most of the talent was on the top three teams in the state, but there were some sleepers and unheralded players who caught my eye on the other teams at the national bound tournament. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospects: 30 players who stood out at Mass. Hockey 14-U Tier II Tournament

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Boston Junior Eagles won the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier II Championship over the weekend. The eight-team field took to the ice…
Read More
Tyler Wishart

Prospects: 15 players to watch in final week of prep hockey regular season

It is the final week of the prep hockey regular season, so it is time to take a good look at some key players who…
Read More
John Mooney

Northeast Pack Playoffs: Top ’07 and ’06 prospects shine in key event

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The Northeast Pack held its playoffs for 14-U, 15 Only, 16-U, and 18-U over the weekend at the Northford Ice Pavilion.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter