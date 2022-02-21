Prospects: 15 players to watch in final week of prep hockey regular season

Tyler Wishart will be a key player for Kimball Union in this week’s Lakes Region Playoffs. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It is the final week of the prep hockey regular season, so it is time to take a good look at some key players who will be instrumental in the remaining schedule before the NEPSAC tournament field is announced in the coming weekend.

This list focuses more on teams in contention for Elite 8 status and takes consistent performances throughout the 2021-22 prep hockey season into account. New Hampshire native Joe Connor has been one of the most effective forwards at top-ranked Avon Old Farms this season, with the Muskegon Lumberjacks USHL prospect bringing an impressive blend of skill, grit and production to the mix for John Gardner’s 20-2-0 club.

In addition to Connor, this list breaks down 14 other players across all positions worth following this week, as the first prep hockey champion since 2020 will be crowned in a little under 14 days.