Prospect watch: What makes Richard Gallant so special?

Richard Gallant is in his first season with the USNTDP. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Richard Gallant is one of the two New England natives who made the U.S. National Team Development Program this past spring.

Through his first 17 games with the Plymouth, Mich.-based program, he posted three goals and nine points, showing improvement since his arrival.

Gallant cut his teeth with St. Mark’s over the past two seasons, showing himself as one of the best players at the prep school level.

So, to get a scouting report on Gallant, we talked with Carl Corazzini, Gallant’s bench boss for the previous two seasons at St. Mark’s.