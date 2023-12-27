New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Prospect watch: What makes Richard Gallant so special?

Avatar photo
By

Richard Gallant is in his first season with the USNTDP. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Richard Gallant is one of the two New England natives who made the U.S. National Team Development Program this past spring.

Through his first 17 games with the Plymouth, Mich.-based program, he posted three goals and nine points, showing improvement since his arrival.

Gallant cut his teeth with St. Mark’s over the past two seasons, showing himself as one of the best players at the prep school level.

So, to get a scouting report on Gallant, we talked with Carl Corazzini, Gallant’s bench boss for the previous two seasons at St. Mark’s.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prospect watch: What makes Richard Gallant so special?

Richard Gallant is one of the two New England natives who made the U.S. National Team Development Program this past spring. Through his first 17…
Read More
St. Sebastian's celebrates

Full schedules for post-Christmas boys prep hockey tournaments

With Christmas in the rearview, the prep hockey schedule powers forward. Many teams will hit the ground running out of the break with another round…
Read More
Joe Connor

Joe Connor exceeding expectations with Muskegon Lumberjacks

Joe Connor’s top hockey memory is helping Avon Old Farms defeat Cushing Academy, 3-1, in March for the New England Prep School Athletic Council Stuart/Corkery…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter