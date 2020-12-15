Prospect watch: Massachusetts 16-U Midget minor talent battles at Rodman Arena

Harvard commit Michael Callow was a Cape Cod Whalers standout on Sunday at Rodman Arena. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WALPOLE, Mass. — Six Midget minor (16-U) teams from Massachusetts squared off over the weekend at Rodman Arena. Boston Advantage, Boston Hockey Academy, Boston Junior Eagles, Cape Cod Whalers, Islanders Hockey Club and Springfield Rifles were the teams that played a game each day at the arena about 30 minutes southwest of Boston.

A few key players were missing due to having obligations at their prep schools, but there was plenty of talent on display. Boston Advantage, Boston Junior Eagles and Cape Cod Whalers distinguished themselves as the top teams at Rodman Arena.

Cape Cod Whalers won a decisive decision over Islanders Hockey Club, while a big second half lifted the Junior Eagles past Boston Hockey Academy. In the finale, Boston Advantage jumped out to a lead over the Springfield Rifles.