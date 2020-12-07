Prospect watch list: December 2020 Western New York Clinic

The Western New York Clinic featured players from the 2002 and 2005 birth years in drills and scrimmages. (Jeff Cox/NEHJ)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Western New York Clinic provided scouts and college coaches, watching remotely on Livebarn, the opportunity to see numerous prospects from an area of the country that has been limited in terms of playing hockey this season.

Over the course of two days, players born between 2002 and 2005 were put through flow drills and scrimmages in order to showcase their skill-sets. The event, put on by Tom Gately and Kyle Quick of Gamebreakers Elite, went off smoothly this Saturday and Sunday at Hyde Park Ice Pavilion.

Three players in the event already had college commitments, while a handful of others are likely to suit up for a Division 1 program down the road. While the event was in western New York, some of these players are committed to New England colleges or play for New England prep schools.