Prospect watch: 2020 Prep Cup

The Mid Fairfield Junior Rangers celebrate their 2020 Prep Cup title.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Mid Fairfield Junior Rangers won the 2020 Prep Cup that took place over the weekend at SoNo Ice House.

The event was scaled back somewhat due to coronavirus restrictions, but the eight-team showcase featured a couple of elite players and several more who prep coaches, junior scouts and college coaches will want to have on their radar.

The event, run by the Connecticut Junior Whalers this year, is predominantly for prep school coaches. In addition to a few prep coaches who watched the games, a few NHL agents were in the building to watch the action. Games were easy to watch and the rink did a good job to ensure the safety of all players, coaches and referees.