Prep Cup: Ranking the top 2004 prospects

Michael Callow (St. Sebastian’s) competed for the Boston Junior Blues at the Prep Cup. (Matt Dewkett)

HUDSON, N.H. — The Boston Junior Blues won the 2004 division of the Blue Line Elite Prep Cup over the weekend in convincing fashion at Cyclones Arena in Hudson, N.H.

The team won all five games it played, including Sunday’s wins in the semifinals and finals against Boston Hockey Club and New England Freezers, respectively. The Junior Blues posted three shutouts and gave up only four goals total in the other two games.

The ’04 division of the Prep Cup had a couple of very talented prospects as well as several other good hockey players. It wasn’t as deep of a field as the ’05 or ’06 groups, but there were future college hockey players in the division.