Prep Cup: Ranking the top 2005 prospects

Boston College junior forward Marc McLaughlin (far left) with the victorious Boston Junior Blues ’05 team. (Jeff Cox)

HUDSON, N.H. — The Boston Junior Blues won the 2005 division at the Blue Line Elite Prep Cup that took place over the weekend in southern New Hampshire.

The Junior Blues, coached by Boston College junior forward Marc McLaughlin, captured the championship with wins over Boston Hockey Club and New England Crows in the semifinals and final, respectively, at Cyclones Arena.

The talent in the ’05 division was probably the deepest of any of the four age groups that were on display at the Prep Cup. There was a good contingent of prep school coaches, including Kimball Union’s Tim Whitehead and New Hampton’s Connor Gorman, in attendance to watch aspiring prep players compete.