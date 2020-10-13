Juniors/Midgets Report: Jackson Dorrington, Cam Lund fortify Junior Bruins

Jackson Dorrington is an ’04 defenseman from North Reading, Mass. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the viability of the 2020-21 New England prep school season in question, two top Cushing Academy ’04s are skating for the Junior Bruins of the NCDC.

If not for the pandemic, defenseman Jackson Dorrington (North Reading, Mass.) and center Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) in all likelihood would be playing split-season Midgets now and looking forward to the start of the season at Cushing Academy.

Instead, both are living at home, taking online classes at Cushing and playing junior hockey against players who, in some cases, are four years older than they are.