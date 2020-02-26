Preview: MIAA Hockey Super 8 Tournament

Arlington looks to win its first MIAA Hockey Super 8 since 2017. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The MIAA Hockey Division 1A Super 8 Tournament has never been so wide open. On Wednesday night, the field of eight begins its quest to be the last team standing come March 15 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Arlington, the 2017 Super 8 champion, and BC High, the two-time defending champion, are the top two seeds and the favorites, if there is such a thing in this year’s edition.

There are plenty of intriguing storylines in this year’s Super 8. Can BC High make it three in a row? Will Arlington’s seniors bookend their high school careers with a Super 8 title? Perennial powerhouse Catholic Memorial returns to the Super 8 for the first time since 2014.