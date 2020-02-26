New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Preview: MIAA Hockey Super 8 Tournament

By

Arlington looks to win its first MIAA Hockey Super 8 since 2017. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The MIAA Hockey Division 1A Super 8 Tournament has never been so wide open. On Wednesday night, the field of eight begins its quest to be the last team standing come March 15 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Arlington, the 2017 Super 8 champion, and BC High, the two-time defending champion, are the top two seeds and the favorites, if there is such a thing in this year’s edition.

There are plenty of intriguing storylines in this year’s Super 8. Can BC High make it three in a row? Will Arlington’s seniors bookend their high school careers with a Super 8 title? Perennial powerhouse Catholic Memorial returns to the Super 8 for the first time since 2014. 

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Preview: MIAA Hockey Division 2 State Tournament

The MIAA Hockey Division 2 Tournament has some familiar faces looking to be crowned champion at TD Garden in Boston on March 15. Defending state…
Read More

Burlington, Framingham win Super 8 play-in games

STONEHAM, Mass. — Sunday afternoon’s MIAA Super 8 play-in games, won by Burlington and Framingham, lived up to the hype and then some for the…
Read More

Preview: Super 8 play-in games

Four teams vying for the final two spots in the MIAA Super 8 will battle it out on Sunday in the two play-in games at…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter