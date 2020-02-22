Preview: Super 8 play-in games

Framingham and Hingham are two of the four teams battling in Sunday's Super 8 play-in games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Four teams vying for the final two spots in the MIAA Super 8 will battle it out on Sunday in the two play-in games at Stoneham Arena.

No. 7 Burlington will take on No. 10 Hingham in the first game at 4 p.m. followed by No. 8 Framingham and No. 9 Reading in the nightcap at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The Super 8 play-in games have provided great theater over the years and the 2020 edition should be no different. The two winners will have the opportunity to face No. 1 Arlington, winner of the 2017 Super 8, and No. 2 BC High, the two time defending champion, in the first round.