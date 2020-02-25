Preview: MIAA Hockey Division 2 State Tournament

Senior forward John Hagan leads Canton's bid to repeat as MIAA Hockey Division 2 State Champion. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The MIAA Hockey Division 2 Tournament has some familiar faces looking to be crowned champion at TD Garden in Boston on March 15.

Defending state champion Canton, with a record of 17-1-3, is the top seed in the South Division and is a favorite to win it all again in 2020. Tewksbury, the third seed in the North Division, will look to get back to the TD Garden as it did last March. Both teams have many key figures back from a year ago.

Below is a look at the brackets, the teams and players to watch, and my prediction for who will skate off TD Garden’s ice with the ultimate trophy in Division 2 on March 15: