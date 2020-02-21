MIAA: Super 8 field announced

BC High defeated Pope Francis 2-1, in overtime, of the 2018 MIAA Super Eight Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The field is set for the 2020 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Super 8 Tournament that begins Sunday with two play-in games.

The top two seeds are winners of the last three Super 8 tournaments. No. 1 Arlington won the state high school association's top tournament in 2017. No. 2 BC High is the two-time defending champion, having been crowned in 2018 and 2019.

On Sunday, four public school teams will battle for a spot in the final field of eight. No. 7 Burlington battles No. 10 Hingham in Sunday's first game, slated to begin at 4 p.m. The second play-in game, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. puck drop, features No. 8 Framingham and No. 9 Reading. Both games are at Stoneham Arena in Stoneham.