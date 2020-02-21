New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA: Super 8 field announced

By

BC High defeated Pope Francis 2-1, in overtime, of the 2018 MIAA Super Eight Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The field is set for the 2020 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Super 8 Tournament that begins Sunday with two play-in games.

The top two seeds are winners of the last three Super 8 tournaments. No. 1 Arlington won the state high school association's top tournament in 2017. No. 2 BC High is the two-time defending champion, having been crowned in 2018 and 2019.

On Sunday, four public school teams will battle for a spot in the final field of eight. No. 7 Burlington battles No. 10 Hingham in Sunday's first game, slated to begin at 4 p.m. The second play-in game, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. puck drop, features No. 8 Framingham and No. 9 Reading. Both games are at Stoneham Arena in Stoneham.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Six prep school players announce commitments

It’s that time of year when Division III college hockey commitments start rolling in. Over the past week, it was announced that several prep school…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Top uncommitted ’03 defensemen

The 2003-born defensemen group is deep and talented in the United States. Many of the top ’03 blue liners have already made their college commitments,…
Read More

Fusco brothers pushing Dexter Southfield to familial territory

Before they skated for their country at the Olympics, before the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame came calling, brothers Mark and Scott Fusco (Burlington, Mass.)…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter