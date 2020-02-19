Six prep school players announce commitments

Nobles senior goaltender Marc Smith has committed to Wesleyan (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s that time of year when Division III college hockey commitments start rolling in. Over the past week, it was announced that several prep school hockey players have learned where they’ll be playing in 2020-21 and beyond.

’01 goaltender Marc Smith of Nobles committed to Wesleyan, it was announced over the weekend. The senior goaltender from Hanover, Mass., has been a three-year starter for Brian Day’s team.

In 22 games this season, Smith has posted a .921 save percentage while helping Nobles to a 15-5-2 record. If the playoffs started today, Nobles would be in the Elite 8 Tournament.