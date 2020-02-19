New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Fusco brothers pushing Dexter Southfield to familial territory

By

Dexter Southfield, led by senior captain John Fusco, is on track for big things. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before they skated for their country at the Olympics, before the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame came calling, brothers Mark and Scott Fusco (Burlington, Mass.) spent a storybook season together as Harvard teammates in 1982-83.

Mark became the first defenseman to win the Hobey Baker Award. He and Scott — who’d win the Hobey three years later when he was a senior — led the Crimson to the national championship game, where they fell to Wisconsin.

Flash forward a generation, and another set of Fusco brothers separated by two years of age are trying to craft a storybook season of their own.

