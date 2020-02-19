Fusco brothers pushing Dexter Southfield to familial territory

Dexter Southfield, led by senior captain John Fusco, is on track for big things. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before they skated for their country at the Olympics, before the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame came calling, brothers Mark and Scott Fusco (Burlington, Mass.) spent a storybook season together as Harvard teammates in 1982-83.

Mark became the first defenseman to win the Hobey Baker Award. He and Scott — who’d win the Hobey three years later when he was a senior — led the Crimson to the national championship game, where they fell to Wisconsin.

Flash forward a generation, and another set of Fusco brothers separated by two years of age are trying to craft a storybook season of their own.