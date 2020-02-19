New England Hockey Journal

Featured

College hockey recruiting: Top uncommitted ’03 defensemen

By

North Jersey Avalanche's Nicky Wallace is a top uncommitted '03 defenseman. (Matt Dewkett/NEHJ)

The 2003-born defensemen group is deep and talented in the United States. Many of the top ’03 blue liners have already made their college commitments, but there are still quite a few top uncommitted prospects.

This is the first age group whose college recruiting process has been complicated by new NCAA legislation that prevents contact, offers and commitments before specific dates. Numerous ‘03s obviously committed prior to the legislation going into effect last May, but others have had their recruiting process slowed down.

Here’s a look at the top 15 uncommitted, 2003-born defensemen in the United States, and their player types, strengths, weaknesses, and possible college destinations:

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Six prep school players announce commitments

It’s that time of year when Division III college hockey commitments start rolling in. Over the past week, it was announced that several prep school…
Read More

2020 NHL Draft: Why Riley Duran should be picked

Lawrence Academy junior right wing and Providence commit Riley Duran should be selected in the 2020 NHL Draft this coming June in Montreal. I've seen Duran play…
Read More

Which players are trending up in prep school hockey?

With just a couple of weeks left in prep school hockey's regular season, the intensity has ratcheted up and uncommitted prospects are looking to make…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter