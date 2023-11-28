Williston Northampton celebrates during the Elite 8 championship last season. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

The girls prep hockey season is finally here. That means it's time for our preseason top 10 rankings.

These were challenging to nail down. I thought there were three clear groupings that emerged. Last season's top two, Nos. 3-6 and the next four. Where things shook out, especially in the latter two groups, was difficult. Everyone behind No. 1 had a case to make to be higher.

It also made for some tough calls on which teams didn't crack the initial top 10. Fortunately for those teams, there will surely be plenty of movement over the course of the season.

Let's dive in.