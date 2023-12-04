Pope Francis celebrates scoring a goal in last year's Division 1 title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Last season, St. John's Prep and Catholic Memorial were the two best teams on the boys MIAA circuit. No one looked close to their caliber. They were on a collision course for the final in TD Garden.

Neither team made it.

CM was upset by Xaverian in the Elite 8. Pope Francis edged out St. John's Prep in the semifinals. So goes the magic of the MIAA tournament.

Instead, the final was a battle between Pope Francis and Xaverian, with the Cardinals earning the championship victory in the dying moments.

This season, there are four teams better than everybody else. As for the other six, it's a battle to see who is best positioned to knock off one of those top four squads.

Let's dive into our preseason boys MIAA rankings.