New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Preseason Boys MIAA hockey rankings: Who’s No. 1?

Avatar photo
By

Pope Francis celebrates scoring a goal in last year's Division 1 title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
Pope Francis celebrates scoring a goal in last year's Division 1 title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Last season, St. John's Prep and Catholic Memorial were the two best teams on the boys MIAA circuit. No one looked close to their caliber. They were on a collision course for the final in TD Garden.

Neither team made it.

CM was upset by Xaverian in the Elite 8. Pope Francis edged out St. John's Prep in the semifinals. So goes the magic of the MIAA tournament.

Instead, the final was a battle between Pope Francis and Xaverian, with the Cardinals earning the championship victory in the dying moments.

This season, there are four teams better than everybody else. As for the other six, it's a battle to see who is best positioned to knock off one of those top four squads.

Let's dive into our preseason boys MIAA rankings.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys prep hockey rankings: Frederick Gunn, Rivers join the top 10

Let the madness begin. Every week, we will have fresh boys prep hockey rankings, judging the top 10 teams off the previous week of games.…
Read More
Pope Francis celebrates scoring a goal in last year's Division 1 title game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Preseason Boys MIAA hockey rankings: Who’s No. 1?

Last season, St. John's Prep and Catholic Memorial were the two best teams on the boys MIAA circuit. No one looked close to their caliber.…
Read More

9 takeaways from Exeter Invitational

EXETER, N.H. — In one of the first big prep showcases of the winter, eight teams made the trip to Phillips Exeter on Saturday and…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter