Mikka Kelechian celebrates his tying goal in Milton's 2-1 loss against Nobles in the Flood-Marr final. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Like most teams in New England coming off the season, or lack thereof, in 2020-21, a number of question marks surrounded Milton Academy heading into the new campaign.

The young, inexperienced team hit a bump in the road at the start, but quickly recalibrated and got set on the right track, compiling wins over Lawrence, Governor’s, Hotchkiss and Westminster, and a tie with Kimball Union — the No. 1 team in the past two installments of NEHJ’s Prep Hockey Power Rankings.

Since dropping its season opener against St. Sebastian’s, Milton (4-2-1) has gone unbeaten in five of its last six games, the only defeat coming at the hands of No. 3 Nobles in the final minutes of the 56th annual Flood-Marr Tournament final to put a bow on the first half.

Upon returning from the holiday break, the Mustangs look to continue the strong effort they displayed in the Flood-Marr and carry it into the second portion of the schedule for when things really begin to heat up.