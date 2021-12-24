New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Groton/Lawrence Tournament: Sean Keohane, top prospects ring in holiday success

By

Sean Keohane
Recently-committed Harvard recruit Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) made a splash at Groton/Lawrence. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

GROTON, Mass. – The annual Groton/Lawrence Tournament had a different feel this year as the eight teams were split in halves for round robin play. Dexter Southfield and Holderness won their respective divisions of the event co-hosted by Lawrence Academy and Groton School.

A large number of NHL scouts and college coaches attended the three days of games with considerable attendance at the Grant Rink on Lawrence Academy’s campus. On the heels of a six-point outburst in this tournament, Cushing second line center Mason Kesselring committed to UConn. The Ashburnham, Mass., resident was the first to do so, but other uncommitted players here made a name for themselves among college coaches.

I attended the two games there Saturday morning, watching Dexter Southfield defeat Cushing and Lawrence topping Thayer. Below is my look at the top three committed players, an all-uncommitted team, plus other players of note from two games.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Tim Whitehead

RinkWise: Kimball Union’s Tim Whitehead on prep school life and more

Fresh off a third-place finish at the 56th annual Flood-Marr Tournament, Kimball Union Academy head coach Tim Whitehead joins Kirk Luedeke on the latest episode…
Read More
Thatcher Bernstein

Power Rankings: Holiday tournaments shake up top 10 entering break

The prep school hockey holiday tournaments featured some great matchups over the weekend that had players, coaches, scouts and fans buzzing. Kimball Union downed Salisbury…
Read More
Jackson Kyrkostas

NHL Draft: Strong finish at Flood-Marr highlights deep draft options

MILTON, Mass. — The return of the 56th annual Flood-Marr Hockey Tournament hosted by Milton Academy and Noble & Greenough School Dec. 17-19 for the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter