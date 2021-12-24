Groton/Lawrence Tournament: Sean Keohane, top prospects ring in holiday success

Recently-committed Harvard recruit Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.) made a splash at Groton/Lawrence. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

GROTON, Mass. – The annual Groton/Lawrence Tournament had a different feel this year as the eight teams were split in halves for round robin play. Dexter Southfield and Holderness won their respective divisions of the event co-hosted by Lawrence Academy and Groton School.

A large number of NHL scouts and college coaches attended the three days of games with considerable attendance at the Grant Rink on Lawrence Academy’s campus. On the heels of a six-point outburst in this tournament, Cushing second line center Mason Kesselring committed to UConn. The Ashburnham, Mass., resident was the first to do so, but other uncommitted players here made a name for themselves among college coaches.

I attended the two games there Saturday morning, watching Dexter Southfield defeat Cushing and Lawrence topping Thayer. Below is my look at the top three committed players, an all-uncommitted team, plus other players of note from two games.