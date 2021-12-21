NHL Draft: Strong finish at Flood-Marr highlights deep draft options

KUA's Jackson Kyrkostas (Windham, N.H.) put on an impressive performance at the Flood-Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. — The return of the 56th annual Flood-Marr Hockey Tournament hosted by Milton Academy and Noble & Greenough School Dec. 17-19 for the first time since 2019 was a welcome prelude to the 2021 holiday season.

With eight teams in action over the three-day period, New England Hockey Journal was able to see some known draft-eligible prospects, but also saw a few players who may have been able to help themselves get on NHL team radars as well.

The host schools met on Sunday in the championship match, Nobles taking a 2-1 victory on a late goal in regulation. While this piece focuses on 2022 NHL draft prospects, Nobles has a cadre of young players who stood out all weekend and generated some buzz among NHL scouts and college coaches as players to follow in coming seasons. Goaltender and tournament MVP Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.), forwards Ben Nakata (West Barnstable, Mass.) and Dennis Davidson (Newton, Mass.), and defenseman Joe Mense are all ‘06s and acquitted themselves well, making key contributions to their team’s success.