Power Rankings: Holiday tournaments shake up top 10 entering break

Nobles '06 freshman Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) was named MVP of the Flood-Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The prep school hockey holiday tournaments featured some great matchups over the weekend that had players, coaches, scouts and fans buzzing.

Kimball Union downed Salisbury 3-2 on a late goal in the consolation game of the Flood-Marr Tournament and Kent took down Avon Old Farms in overtime of the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic.

The results of those games and many others over the last week had a significant impact on this week’s edition of the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Hockey Power Rankings. With prep school teams now on break until after Christmas, here are the final rankings until the calendar switches to 2022: