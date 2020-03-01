Prep playoffs: Seedings, first-round matchups set

Riley Duran and Lawrence are heading to the playoffs on a roll. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2019-20 prep school hockey regular season over, seedings and matchups are now set for the three NEPSAC tournaments that will take place over the coming week.

Twenty-four teams make the prep playoffs with the top eight being slotted into the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament. The next eight large school teams will compete for a title in the Martin/Earl Large School Tournament. The remaining top eight small school teams battle it out for a chance at a trophy in the Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament.

Quarterfinals and semifinals will be held at campus sites of the higher seed. The only exception is if the distance between the two competing schools is greater than three hours. If that is the case, the two teams will play at an agreed upon neutral site. Next Sunday's finals will be held at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.