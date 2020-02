Melrose junior Brendan Fennell is one of the top scoring threats in Division 1. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The MIAA Hockey Division 1 Tournament begins Wednesday night with 28 teams vying to be crowned champion at TD Garden in Boston on March 15.

Defending state champion Duxbury is the fourth seed in the South Division. After losing in the Super 8 play-in games, Reading and Hingham are the top seeds in the north and south divisions, respectively.

Below is a look at the seeds, teams and players to watch, and predictions for who will be crowned champion in Division 1: