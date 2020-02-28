Top storylines: Prep school playoffs

Robbie Barker and Lawrence are heading to the playoffs on a roll. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We're down to crunch time in the prep school hockey schedule. The last games of the regular season are this weekend before the big stakes lie ahead. The season wraps Saturday, with Loomis Chaffee visiting Avon Old Farms at 7 p.m. as the last scheduled game.

And then, ultimately, three titles beckon.

But there's more going into figuring out the top teams heading into the prep school playoffs than just checking out the latest version of New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll. Plus, we should know Sunday who's in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8, and who's left for the Martin/Earl Large and Piatelli/Simmons Small school brackets.