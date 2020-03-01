5 takeaways: Avon Old Farms 4, Loomis Chaffee 2

Conor Callaghan (31) and Gentry Shamburger (25) were in top form on Saturday. (Seshu Badrinath/AOF)

AVON, Conn. -- It's amazing what having a lot on the line can do for a game's tempo.

We found that out in spades as Avon Old Farms clashed at home with rival Loomis Chaffee in prep school action Saturday night in what was the last game of the regular season before the playoff march begins. And, man, was it fast.

On the line for Avon was likely the No. 1 seed overall in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 tournament; on the line for Loomis was potentially the final berth in the Elite 8. And you could tell the stakes were high from the opening faceoff, right through until the final buzzer.

With the 4-2 win, Avon finishes with an incredible 23-2 record while Loomis finishes with a fairly respectable 14-7-4.