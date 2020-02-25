Coaches Poll: Salisbury knocked off by a new No. 1

Avon Old Farms is pretty happy about being named the No. 1 team in our coaches poll. (Hobie Jamison/AOF)

There is a new No. 1 in this week’s New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll. For the first time since our preseason poll, the top team is not Salisbury or Dexter Southfield.

Legendary coach John Gardner’s Avon Old Farms club has used an eight-game winning streak to propel to the top spot. The Winged Beavers likely clinched that distinction with Saturday’s 3-0 shutout against the previous No. 1, their Housatonic League rivals from Salisbury.

Eight teams returned from a week ago, but just three others outside of the top 10 received more than one voting point. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)