New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep notebook: Exeter goaltender shines, rising sleepers in KUA-Tilton contest

By

Michael Salvatore
The Big Red got a strong performance from Michael Salvatore (Newburyport, Mass.) in Sunday's win. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — A Saturday winter storm that brought the area’s biggest snowfall of 2021-22 could not prevent the matchup between Cushing Academy and Phillips Exeter from happening, albeit a day after it was originally scheduled.

The Big Red pulled off a 3-2 upset victory over the Penguins, getting a strong performance in net from Michael Salvatore (Newburyport, Mass.) despite a Cushing push to tie the game with Mason Kesselring’s (Center Barnstead, N.H.) big shot off the rush with less than 1:30 remaining in regulation.

The game was competitive, though it did feature a lot of whistles, including multiple 5-on-3 advantages for both teams. Exeter took a 2-0 lead on goals from Ryan Sordillo and Kurt Gurkan (Darien, Conn.). After Cushing’s Landan Resendes (Marlboro, Mass.) tallied a 5-on-3 strike to cut the lead in half, Exeter answered. Michael Dinges’ second-period power-play goal stood up as the game-winner, the Haverhill, Mass., native beating goaltender Jackson Irving (Newbury, Mass.) with a quick release from the slot. The home win raised Exeter’s record under first-year head coach Tim Mitropoulos to 10-4-2

Here’s a look at key performances from the game and other standouts we witnessed from the previous week of the prep hockey schedule, including a couple of sleepers from a recent game between Kimball Union Academy and Tilton School.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Jonathan Surrette

Midseason prep hockey report: Surprises, disappointments thus far

February is almost here, and even with disruptions to this hockey season due to the surge in coronavirus variants, we have seen enough to draw…
Read More
Jake Inzirillo

Prep notebook: Superior goaltending highlights Belmont Hill-Brooks, Gov’s-Lawrence

Quality play between the pipes continues to be a recurring storyline in the 2021-22 boys prep hockey season. New England Hockey Journal attended two games…
Read More
Max LaCroix

Prospects: How Governor’s goalie tandem is getting it done

While the team currently sits below .500 with a record of 5-7-3, one bright spot for Governor’s Academy this season has been the emergence of…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter