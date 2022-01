Postgrad forward Jonathan Surrette (Woburn, Mass.) leads the Big Blue (11-6-0) with 28 points. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

February is almost here, and even with disruptions to this hockey season due to the surge in coronavirus variants, we have seen enough to draw some conclusions about the New England prep hockey field.

Who are the schools that have elevated and gone above and beyond? Who are some whose efforts leave a bit to be desired?

Here’s a quick snapshot by conference of those who have impressed and others who have fallen short.