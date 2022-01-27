Prospects: How Governor’s goalie tandem is getting it done

Max LaCroix is an athletic netminder who is beginning to turn heads as a result of his play. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While the team currently sits below .500 with a record of 5-7-3, one bright spot for Governor’s Academy this season has been the emergence of a strong tandem in net.

Through 15 games, senior David Palandjian (Concord, Mass.) and junior Max LaCroix are sharing the load and boast a combined .927 save percentage between the pipes.

“They've both been excellent,” said Governor’s head coach Brian McGuirk (Danvers, Mass.). “Going into this year, I kind of figured one of them would separate themselves as the starter but both have been excellent and both deserve to be in the crease."