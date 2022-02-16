Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Movement abound in this week’s top 10

Sophomore forward Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) leads the Winged Beavers in scoring. (Photo by Cameron Andrews/Avon Old Farms)

The top three teams in this week’s New England Hockey Journal Prep Hockey Power Rankings stay the same, but there is a lot of movement for the rest of the top 10.

Just two weeks remain in the prep hockey regular season as teams vie for positioning. As has been the case for a couple of weeks now, a few teams have very little room for error in their quest to make the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament this March.

Wednesday’s schedule doesn’t have a lot of primetime games, but the action heats up over the weekend. A lot of key battles will take place with Salisbury hosting Avon Old Farms in the biggest of the bunch.