New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Race to Elite 8 heating up

By

Geno McEnery
Geno McEnery and the Kent School Lions are coming off a big home win over Salisbury Monday. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The race to the NEPSAC Elite 8 tournament is going to be a wild ride, especially at the bottom of the field.

As it stands now, a couple of good teams with a history of being in the top postseason tournament in prep school hockey could be left on the outside looking in when the end of the month rolls around.

Last weekend’s marquee matchup went the way of Salisbury as the Knights topped Cushing on the road in Ashburnham. The must-watch game this week is Wednesday’s clash between ISL rivals Belmont Hill and St. Sebastian’s. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Lane Rink in Needham. An intriguing game to look forward to this weekend is a Lakes Region battle between Kimball Union and Holderness. It will be the first time all season that Holderness faces a team inside the top 10 of the prep school hockey rankings.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Dylan Hyrckowian

Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Here comes Salisbury

The upper echelon of prep hockey continues to separate itself from the rest of the field as less than a month remains in the 2021-22…
Read More
Jackson Kyrkostas

Prospects: 6 under the radar prep players who are ready to shine

Continuing our broader look around the rinks at prep hockey in 2021-22, we focus on six players who have caught our attention in recent live…
Read More
Holderness - Cooper Boulanger and Jack Hutchins

Prep spotlight: Holderness keeps on winning, though further tests await

As negative as the disruptions to last year’s prep school hockey season were, they had a unique effect on Alan Thompson’s club at the Holderness…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter