Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Race to Elite 8 heating up

Geno McEnery and the Kent School Lions are coming off a big home win over Salisbury Monday. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The race to the NEPSAC Elite 8 tournament is going to be a wild ride, especially at the bottom of the field.

As it stands now, a couple of good teams with a history of being in the top postseason tournament in prep school hockey could be left on the outside looking in when the end of the month rolls around.

Last weekend’s marquee matchup went the way of Salisbury as the Knights topped Cushing on the road in Ashburnham. The must-watch game this week is Wednesday’s clash between ISL rivals Belmont Hill and St. Sebastian’s. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Lane Rink in Needham. An intriguing game to look forward to this weekend is a Lakes Region battle between Kimball Union and Holderness. It will be the first time all season that Holderness faces a team inside the top 10 of the prep school hockey rankings.