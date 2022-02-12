New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

A family affair: Local fire, hockey communities come together to support one of their own

By

Jack DesRuisseaux
Jack DesRuisseaux. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

For 17-year-old, hockey-loving Tabor Academy junior Jack DesRuisseaux, the night of Nov. 6, 2021, started as a typical Saturday night.

With fall hockey winding down and the return of prep school hockey on the horizon, he was on the ice with his split-season team, the GBL Bruins, playing the Boston Junior Eagles in an 18-U contest at Dorchester’s Devine Memorial Rink.

The game got underway and everything seemed par for the course. Until it wasn’t.

Between periods, his coach, Bret Tyler, pulled him aside; Jack’s mom, Colleen, had received a phone call that no family member of a firefighter ever hopes to get. His dad, Manchester (N.H.) fire captain Steve DesRuisseaux, had been severely injured while battling a fire trying to rescue residents trapped in a multi-family apartment building. He was being flown to Mass. General for surgery after suffering second- and third-degree burns to more than 40 percent of his body.

Editor’s note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Blaeser Brothers

Blaeser brothers Pierce, Cole pacing St. John’s Prep to MIAA pinnacle

To say it’s a family thing might be understating it. Brothers Pierce and Cole Blaeser make up two-thirds of the top line for St. John’s…
Read More
Max Willman

Hangin’ Out With … Philadelphia Flyers forward Max Willman

New England Hockey Journal catches up with Philadelphia Flyers forward Max Willman out of Williston Northampton and Barnstable High.  Team: Philadelphia Flyers Hometown: Barnstable, Mass.…
Read More
Ben MacDonald

The son of a college legend, Ben MacDonald is carving his own path

The old adage “success doesn’t happen overnight” can be applied in all areas of life. Hockey, especially. No matter who you are, where you start,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter