Prep spotlight: Pomfret playing its best hockey at the right time

Senior co-captain Nils Forselius (Guilford, Conn.) and the Griffins are 7-0-2 over their last nine games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Streaking at 7-0-2 over its last nine games, including ties against talented St. George’s and Dexter Southfield teams, Pomfret is playing its best hockey at the right time.

A veteran group headlined by four postgrads, nine seniors and eight juniors, the Griffins are unbeaten since Jan. 12 and boast a 12-4-2 record heading into the final stretch of the prep hockey season.

With six games remaining ahead of the New England playoffs in March, Matt Goethals’ club looks to finish strong and secure its fourth NEPSAC tournament bid since winning the Small School championship in 2017.

“We're in a good spot,” Goethals said. “The guys have been playing hard, we’ve had timely scoring and pretty good team defense overall, so it's been a good year so far.”