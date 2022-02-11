New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Prep spotlight: Pomfret playing its best hockey at the right time

By

Nils Forselius
Senior co-captain Nils Forselius (Guilford, Conn.) and the Griffins are 7-0-2 over their last nine games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Streaking at 7-0-2 over its last nine games, including ties against talented St. George’s and Dexter Southfield teams, Pomfret is playing its best hockey at the right time.

A veteran group headlined by four postgrads, nine seniors and eight juniors, the Griffins are unbeaten since Jan. 12 and boast a 12-4-2 record heading into the final stretch of the prep hockey season.

With six games remaining ahead of the New England playoffs in March, Matt Goethals’ club looks to finish strong and secure its fourth NEPSAC tournament bid since winning the Small School championship in 2017.

“We're in a good spot,” Goethals said. “The guys have been playing hard, we’ve had timely scoring and pretty good team defense overall, so it's been a good year so far.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Holderness - Cooper Boulanger and Jack Hutchins

Prep spotlight: Holderness keeps on winning, though further tests await

As negative as the disruptions to last year’s prep school hockey season were, they had a unique effect on Alan Thompson’s club at the Holderness…
Read More
Geno McEnery

Prep Hockey Power Rankings: Race to Elite 8 heating up

The race to the NEPSAC Elite 8 tournament is going to be a wild ride, especially at the bottom of the field. As it stands…
Read More
Conor Sullivan

Prep spotlight: Rivers trending in right direction entering February slate

In the school’s first official season with coach Freddy Meyer (Sanbornville, N.H.) at the helm, Rivers took its lumps against a tough early-season schedule. But…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter