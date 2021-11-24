Prep Hockey Conference: Unheralded players made splash at first event of season

Shattuck St.-Mary’s winger Ryan Comishock (Enosburg, Vt.) was a notable prospect at the PHC's inaugural event. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The new Prep Hockey Conference’s inaugural competition kicked off Nov. 20-22 at historic Adelard Arena, with the PHC’s six teams completing a round-robin series from Saturday through Monday.

The conference consists of full-season prep school teams, including Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.), Culver Academies (Culver, In.), Northwood School (Lake Placid, N.Y.), South Kent School (South Kent, Conn.), Mount Saint Charles (Woonsocket, R.I.) and the Canada-based St. Andrew’s College (Aurora, Ontario).

Shattuck, who opened the weekend with a come-from-behind overtime win over Northwood, finished 3-0 on the weekend. MSC also finished strong, losing only to SSM, while posting wins over SAC and Culver. South Kent was winless during the event. Credit goes to MSC for putting on a solid event, attended by a lot of NHL scouts and college coaches.

New England Hockey Journal had a significant presence, and this list focuses on some of the players from the teams who came into the competition with less notoriety but showed well. We will have more comprehensive coverage of the PHC’s first big event in the coming days, with more analysis of key players, storylines and potential NHL draft options based on our viewings.