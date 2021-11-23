New England Hockey Journal

NHL New England

How Matty Beniers firmly established himself as region’s top NHL prospect 

By

Matty Beniers
Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) was the second-overall pick of the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. (Michigan Athletics)

It shouldn’t come as a big surprise that University of Michigan sophomore Matty Beniers is New England’s top NHL prospect, given his pedigree as the second overall selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and the production he’s enjoying with the Wolverines.

The future Seattle Kraken center and Hingham, Mass. native has 10 goals and 17 points in 14 games, after potting 10 as a freshman in 24 contests a year ago.

It’s not just that his scoring numbers are up, it’s how he’s doing it and how the rest of his game is progressing since he made the decision to leave Boston for Ann Arbor last year. His hand was forced when the Ivy League scrubbed the 2020-21 athletic season due to COVID-19. Beniers switched his college commitment from Harvard to Michigan, but things appear to have worked out for him since then.

Along with fellow Michigan first-rounders Owen Power and Kent Johnson, Beniers is just inside the top-15 in the nation for scoring, but the former Milton Academy product’s game is so much more than just the goals and assists.

