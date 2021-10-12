New England Hockey Journal

Pros

NHL New England: As new season dawns, key regional storylines aplenty

By

Ryan Donato (Scituate, Mass.) looks to carve a niche out for himself on the Seattle Kraken. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

With the 2021-22 NHL season opening Tuesday in a game between the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins, plus a matchup of the league’s most recent expansion teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken, there are some interesting storylines out of New England.

The Penguins have a pair of regional natives on their blue line in veterans Brian Dumoulin (Biddeford, Maine) and John Marino (North Easton, Mass.). Dumoulin is one of the steadiest defensive players in the league, a member of both of Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2016 and 2017.

Additionally, Hingham native and first-round pick in 2003, Brian Boyle is making a return to the NHL after not having a team to play for in 2020-21. As a veteran of over 800 career contests, the former St. Sebastian’s legend provides experience and depth to a Penguins roster that will be without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to start the season.

The Golden Knights and Kraken feature a few familiar faces in veteran Max Pacioretty (New Canaan, Conn.) and former Bruins second-rounder and Harvard star Ryan Donato (Scituate, Mass.) who is on his third team since being dealt to the Minnesota Wild early in 2019 for Charlie Coyle (East Weymouth, Mass.)

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bruins Brunch: Five burning questions for 2021-22

The 2021-22 NHL regular season opens this week, though the Boston Bruins won’t play their first game until Oct. 16, opening the campaign at the…
Read More
Mike Hardman

How Mike Hardman developed into an NHL-caliber winger

Two years ago, winger Mike Hardman had just completed a stellar junior hockey season in Canada but had been snubbed in the NHL Entry Draft.…
Read More

UMass’ hometown hero John Leonard off to rousing start with Sharks

It was summer 2018 when John Leonard first heard the news. What began as a fairly ordinary June day away from the rink changed in…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter