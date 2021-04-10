UMass’ hometown hero John Leonard off to rousing start with Sharks

Amherst, Mass., native John Leonard put up eight points in his first 23 games with the Jose Sharks. (Getty Images)

It was summer 2018 when John Leonard first heard the news.

What began as a fairly ordinary June day away from the rink changed in the blink of an eye when the Amherst, Mass., native received an unexpected phone call. On the other line? The San Jose Sharks — his name had just been called in the sixth round of the NHL Entry Draft.

Unlike most players who were taken in the two-day event, either glued to their TVs or awaiting the announcement in person, Leonard was out golfing, enjoying the weather and taking a much-needed day off with a group of teammates and friends.