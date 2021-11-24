Aidan McDonough, Andre Lee provide fine late value for Canucks, Kings

Through 14 games, Aidan McDonough (Milton, Mass.) is the leading scorer in Hockey East with 11 goals. (Jim Pierce/Northeastern)

Two Hockey East teams are getting quality production from a pair of players who were chosen later in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft in a pair of juniors with Northeastern and UMass Lowell.

Bay Stater Aidan McDonough’s 11 goals lead all players in the Hockey East, while Andre Lee’s team-leading 10 points in 11 games have been integral in helping the River Hawks get off to a 5-1-1 start in the conference.

From Milton, Mass. the 6-foot-2, 200-pound McDonough has done it in just 14 games, matching his single-season high set as a freshman (31 games). It certainly looks like the Canucks stole the former Thayer Academy star with the 195th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.