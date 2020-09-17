Prep boys hockey spotlight: St. Sebastian’s

Former St. Sebastian’s goaltender Drew Commesso now suits up for BU. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There are few people that trust the process more than St. Sebastian’s School boys hockey coach Sean McCann.

Entering his 12th season at the helm of the Needham, Mass., prep school, which competes in the Keller Division of the ever-rigorous Independent School League, the process rarely has failed him.

Unlike many of the region’s perennial prep contenders that revamp every summer by bringing in top talent and upperclassmen transfers, McCann’s process is a bit different. Instead, the 48-year-old prefers sticking to the blueprint, investing more into players coming out of his own pipeline.