Prep boys hockey spotlight: Salisbury School

Salisbury celebrates its 2020 Elite 8 championship, its first since three straight from 2013-15. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The term “powerhouse” gets thrown around quite a bit in the New England prep hockey circuit. When it comes to the region’s true perennial dynamo, however, look no further than Salisbury.

Since head coach Andrew Will got to the program tucked in the northwest corner of Connecticut in 2008, a very short list of teams come close to matching what the Crimson Knights have done — appearing in six Elite 8 Stuart/Corkery Tournament championship games, winning four of them. Three of those coveted Elite 8 championships came in consecutive years from 2013-15.

Aside from Kimball Union, which pulled off the elusive threepeat from 2017-19, no other team has won three straight titles in the nearly 40-year history of New England prep school playoffs.