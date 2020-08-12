Prep boys hockey spotlight: Kimball Union

KUA won New England prep crowns three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

For New Hampshire prep school titan Kimball Union Academy, the bar is higher than most.

Aside from Salisbury, no other prep school really even comes close to touching KUA’s recent accolades. Dating back to 2014, the Wildcats have appeared in the NEPSAC Elite 8 tournament each of the past six years, and out of those six appearances, they’ve come out on top as champions three times, winning the prestigious New England crown three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

At the forefront of the nationally recognized power in Meriden, N.H., is head coach and Trenton, N.J., native, Tim Whitehead. Prior to his career at KUA, which began in 2013, Whitehead held the reins at the University of Maine from 2001-13, leading the Black Bears to seven NCAA tournament appearances, four Frozen Fours and two national championship games.