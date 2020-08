Dan Donato has guided Dexter to four straight Elite 8 Stuart/Corkery tournament semifinals. (Adam Richins/Dexter Southfield)

For Dan Donato, the message is simple: Play fast, play hard, and good things will happen.

At Dexter Southfield, the results of that full-tilt, full-time approach speak for themselves.

Since Donato, a Dedham, Mass., native, filled the DXSF head coaching job in 2009 after leaving Salisbury, it has been one of the most consistent programs in New England year in and year out, even advancing to the final four of the Elite 8 Stuart/Corkery tournament in each of the past four years.