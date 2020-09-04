Prep boys hockey spotlight: Berkshire School

Yale commit Briggs Gammill was second on the team with 45 points last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Sure, winning is nice. But it isn’t everything. Just ask Berkshire School coach Dan Driscoll.

Entering his 15th season at the helm of the Sheffield, Mass., prep school, Driscoll, a Lynn, Mass. native, obviously enjoys winning. He just sees himself as an educator more than anything else.

After 20-plus years spent working in prep hockey, the longtime head coach, who joined the elite 400 career wins club last season, has grown accustomed to being a mentor in all aspects of life, developing high school kids into high-end players on the ice and high-end individuals off of it.