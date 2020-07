Under John Gardner, Avon has claimed nine Founders League titles and eight New England crowns, all since 1989. (Seshu Badrinath)

Avon Old Farms doesn’t call itself the “best hockey prep school in Connecticut” for nothing.

Just take a look at what the all-boys program has done over the past 30 years and you’ll see why.

At the head of one of the premier programs in all of America, let alone Connecticut, John Gardner leads the charge, just as he has for the past 45 years, to the tune of nearly 800 career wins, eight New England Division 1 championships and an alumni list that most schools only dream about.