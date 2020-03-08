New England Hockey Journal

3 takeaways: Salisbury 4, Avon Old Farms 3 (OT)

Salisbury came up big in the clutch again. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

AVON, Conn. -- The team of destiny struck again and will be playing for all the marbles for the third year in a row.

The Salisbury Crimson Knights staged yet another impressive comeback against yet another awesome team to earn a berth in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 final with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the powerhouse Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers in thrilling semfinal action here Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Salisbury faces Dexter Southfield (who beat Berkshire, 3-0) in the Elite 8 final on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

