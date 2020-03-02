Checking in with: John Gardner on the prep school playoffs

John Gardner's Winged Beavers are headed into the playoffs on a roll. (Hobie Jamison/Avon Old Farms)

AVON, Conn. -- The sprint that is the New England prep school playoffs is here, so what better time to check in with Avon Old Farms coach John Gardner.

Gardner's Winged Beavers are the No. 2 seed (behind Lawrence Academy) in the Elite 8 and will face Noble & Greenough (18-5-3) at home on Wednesday. Game time at the Jennings Fairchild Rink is 5 p.m.

The seedings have been set for the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8, the Martin/Earl Large School and the Piatelli/Simmons Small School tournaments. All quarterfinals are Wednesday, with semifinals on Saturday and finals on Sunday at Trinity College.